As Christopher Moreno got into the police car, he told reporters, "I'm innocent."

The 37-year-old is accused of running down Cynthia Gomez, a mother of four and a grandmother of five, back in January.

On January 13, police received a call for an injured person of the side of the road in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway.

Gomez was pronounced dead when officers arrived on the scene.

After looking over video surveillance, homicide detectives realized that it wasn't a case of a hit-and-run, but rather it seemed that Gomez was intentionally run over.

Gomez reportedly left a party by foot around 1:30 a.m. on January 13.

Just after 2:30 a.m. video surveillance showed Gomez inside of Moreno's car. Police say, it appears that Moreno pushed her out of the car, running her over before driving way. He then turned around and ran her over a second time at a high rate of speed.

Detectives do no believe the two had a relationship or knew one another prior to that night.

In a press conference held the morning of August 21, the liaison for the San Antonio Police Department said, "Our homicide detectives did an incredible job... They were able to develop a suspect vehicle... which led to the arrest of Christopher Moreno."

Moreno was taken into custody by detectives this morning on what would have been Gomez's 49th birthday.

Moreno was a bus driver with San Antonio ISD.

The district offered a statement following his arrest at the transportation depot, "Mr. Moreno has been employed with the District as a bus driver since January 2017. The District will be terminating his employment."