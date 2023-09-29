x
Suspect accused of injuring officer in custody after extensive manhunt, Ellis County Sheriff's Office says

Officials said police were initially called about a possible sexual assault in a vehicle when the suspect reportedly rammed the vehicle into an officer.

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — The Ellis County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody Friday night following an hours-long manhunt after the suspect reportedly rammed his vehicle into a police officer. 

Police officials say the incident began when the Rice Police Department got a call about a possible sexual assault happening in a vehicle. When police engaged the suspect, he reportedly intentionally rammed his vehicle into the officer, then drove to Ellis County. 

Before 8 p.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office released a statement on their Facebook page saying the suspect was in custody, and that a press release would be issued at a later time. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

