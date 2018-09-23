SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of shooting two people outside of a popular Southtown bar has been identified.

Jeremy Israel Sanchez, 22, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say that around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Sanchez had been thrown out of Bar America for being drunk and fighting with customers.

He is accused of fighting with people outside the bar located on South Alamo Street near South Presa Street.

While witnesses tried to calm the man down, police said Sanchez pulled a gun and fired it twice, wounding two people.

One victim was shot in the hand, and another was hit in the leg. Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, where they remain in stable condition.

Sanchez fled the scene according to witnesses.

Police were able to arrest him by Sunday evening.

