Surveillance video shows harrowing attack where a grandfather and his friend were stabbed

Police believe the attack on San Antonio's south side was random. Jose Mendez Alfaro has the scars to show what he survived.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio grandfather stabbed in the face in an random attack is recounting what happened outside his southside home Monday.

He and his friends were about to cook tripas when the violence happened. His other friend who was stabbed several times is still recovering from a hospital bed.

KENS 5 also obtained new surveillance video that shows the terror that unfolded at the home off Cantrell Drive.

San Antonio Police identified the 24-year-old suspect as Jose Davalos. According to online records he a previous criminal history.

Jose Mendez Alfaro has the scars to show what he survived. The 72-year-old spoke to KENS 5 in Spanish saying the suspect approached his fence asking he and two other friends some questions. He then said out of nowhere it got violent and he saw the suspect take out of a knife.

Mendez Alfaro's friend was leaning on the fence and wasn't fast enough to move out of the way, when he said the suspect started stabbing his friend. He said the stabbing suspect came around his fence on to his property. In the surveillance video, you see someone throw a drill at the suspect. But he ducks.

Right after, Mendez Alfaro picks up a wooden chair to hit the suspect, and right after he was stabbed. In the video, you see the grandfather fall to the ground. Mendez Alfaro believes the suspect was aiming for his neck to kill him.

"Sí, así," he said. "Con el cuchillo para matarme."

However, seconds later, his friend Juan Francisco Mireles picked up a broom and hit the suspect hard. The 24-year-old suspect then ran off, and was later caught down the street. Mendez Alfaro called the suspect trash who shouldn't be out on the streets.

His daughter Araceli Mendez Delgado is thankful everyone is alive.

"Who in the right mind just randomly goes to people's houses and takes out a knife," she said. "My dad didn't think this individual was going to commit something so malicious."

"I am grateful they are alive," she said. "They survived it. But, genuinely that gentleman needs help, who attacks an elderly?"

The other victim in the hospital, is expected to get out soon.