Surveillance video released by San Antonio police as they search for murder suspect

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect.

Police said on Oct. 14, San Ramon Soto was sitting in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Flores when he was shot by the suspect seen in the video.

Now, homicide detectives are asking for help in finding the shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

You can watch the surveillance video here.







Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.