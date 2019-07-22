SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man who allegedly made terroristic threats on Facebook, where he reportedly captioned a photo post, "Sunday Gunday!!! Bout to shoot up a church during the prayer session wish me luck!!"

The man has been identified by police as 27-year-old Terray Davon Myles.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex in Leon Valley on Sunday just before noon. Police said Myles' mother called authorities in fear for her life, also reporting his Facebook post.

Several officers responded and found Myles outside of his apartment by his car, where they held him at gunpoint.

Despite being "very resistant," according to an arrest affidavit, he was placed in handcuffs. Due to the nature of the call, that being terroristic threats, they searched him for weapons.

No weapons were found. Myles told police that he made the post on Facebook to seek attention and that the weapons in the post were fake "prop" guns.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers asked him to sign a consent form to search his car and home, he became upset that he would have to put the handcuffs back on after signing. officers instead received his verbal consent.

During their search, no firearms were found in his vehicle or home.

When officers told him they were taking him to Leon Valley PD, he became resistant again and told them to “shoot and kill him because he was not leaving," according to the affidavit.

Police took him into custody. No other reports were made at the time.

Myles is pending magistration; police say he will face a terroristic threat charge, a class b misdemeanor. His bond is set at $2,500.