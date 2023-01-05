Austin police investigating submerged vehicle in Lake Bird Lake; no person located

Details are limited, but APD stated that no one saw a shooting. There was a report of a shooting and witnesses then saw a vehicle go underwater.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Department (APD) officers are on the scene of a submerged vehicle. The driver has not been located.

At 2:20 a.m. on Monday, May 1, APD received a call stated that there was a shooting at the Festival Beach Boat Ramp, located on Nash Hernandez Senior Road. Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered there was a vehicle submerged in the water.

Shortly after this discovery, divers with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) arrived on scene to search for the vehicle in the water. As of 3 a.m., officers were unsure if there is someone in the vehicle.

APD stated in a briefing after pulling the vehicle out of the water at 11:30 a.m. that no body was found in the vehicle or in the surrounding area. Bullet casings were found on the grounds near the water.

In addition to AFD divers, there is helicopter support in locating the vehicle in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.