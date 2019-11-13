Updated at 3:21 p.m. with additional information from police.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on a third-degree felony charge after it was reported that he brought a gun onto a school bus, prompting Lone Star High School to be locked down, officials said.

The Frisco high school was locked down around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a Lone Star student had a gun on the bus, police said.

That student was later identified as Gavin Frederick Golden. He faces a felony charge of exhibition of a firearm.

Golden was arrested after officers found him about an hour after the gun was reportedly seen. He and another student were found at a business near Eldorado Parkway and FM 423. The second student was detained but later released, police officials said.

The weapon was a BB gun "that closely resembled a genuine firearm," police said.

Officials said that social media posts claiming shots were fired and that students were hurt were false.

The school and the surrounding area were locked down while police investigated the report of the armed student.

Junior Joel Wilson described what it was like to watch his teacher barricade their classroom door during the lockdown.

“Our teacher probably did the best that he could,” Wilson said. “We had, I think, two desks [and] a chair. He took his belt and tried to jam it into the lock to keep it from moving as well.”

Adana Wilson, the student's mother, said she didn't expect to send her son to school "and be concerned about an active shooter."

Tony Woods, who is the father of a freshman at the school, said he was having a typical workday until he got the email about the school lock down.

"You drop everything. You take off. You pick up your kid," Woods said.

Adana Wilson said she waited an hour and 15 minutes to pick up her son. Woods said he waited 35 minutes.

Woods said the process "definitely adds to the anxiety" and should be improved.

"You have to actually wait to sign your kid out," he said.

Lone Star High School sent two emails out to parents.

“We will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. I appreciate your understanding the confidential nature of police investigations and the limited information we can share," Principal Karen Kraft wrote in one of the emails.

