SAN ANTONIO — Officials with SAPD are asking the public for their help to find two men accused of robbing a Family Dollar store earlier this month.

According to a Crime Stoppers release on August 10, two men walked into the Family Dollar store in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora Street separately but working together.

One man walked up to the checkout to make a purchase, while the second suspect walked up behind him carrying a handbasket with multiple items.

While the clerk was distracted checking out the first person, the second ran for the door.

The clerk caught up with the second suspect and tried to take the basket back and a struggle ensued.

The first suspect grabbed all of the items he brought up to the checkout and ran toward the door pushing the clerk out of the way and stating that he was going to kill him.

The clerk sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects is advised to call 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrests of the suspects involved in this robbery.