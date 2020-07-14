Street racing may have caused crash, police say

The accident happened late Monday night at Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road on the southwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his early 20's may not survive after street racing may have led to a crash, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the man appeared to be racing another car and lost control when exiting the freeway. A truck driver reportedly saw the crash and put out a fire in the car before firefighters arrived.

The driver was taken to to University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.