Crime

Store clerk confronts two robbers before struck on the head, SAPD says

The clerk was hit on the top of a head with a minor bump.
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police a store clerk was struck on the head during a robbery on the west side Wednesday morning. 

The incident occurred inside the Picnic Restaurant at Historic Old Hwy 90 and San Joaquin around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say two shoplifters were confronted by a store clerk inside the restaurant but when the clerk tried to stop them they pushed her and took off on a bike. The clerk was also hit on the top of a head with a minor bump. 

Police are still searching for the two suspects. 

