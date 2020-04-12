Stolen truck used in early morning ATM smash and grab, police say

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Babcock Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police received a call for a minor crash in the early hours of Friday morning, but when they arrived to the location, what they found was a crime scene.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Babcock Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

According to an official with SAPD, the caller told call takers that they witnessed a white pickup truck crash into the ATM at the IBC bank and run from the scene on foot.

At the scene, officers found the ATM which had been hooked onto with a chain and ripped open in an attempt to steal cash. The two male suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt and took off from the scene.

According to SAPD, the truck used was reported stolen from a carjacking a few days ago.