Man arrested after allegedly stealing a FedEx truck in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say the suspect accused of stealing a FedEx truck Monday afternoon had a small child with him during the robbery.

The FedEx driver said his truck was parked with the ignition running at an apartment complex on West Military Drive around 1 p.m. The driver was dealing with packages in the back of the truck when he felt the truck jostle.

The driver told police the suspect motioned as if he was going to pull a weapon, and that the suspect had a young child with him.

The suspect drove away in the FedEx truck, but police found the truck later Monday afternoon and arrested him.