ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police, TX DPS and the Ector County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash on Faudree road and Eastridge.

The wreck happened after officers were led on a car chase on Highway 80.

DPS says the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly on Business 20 before turning north onto Faudree Road.

Police fired at the vehicle's tires in an attempt to disable the vehicle. The suspect then crashed into a civilian vehicle and fled on foot before being captured.

Manuel Marmolejo, 38, has been charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

DPS

DPS says the investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

