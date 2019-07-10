STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Search efforts continue Monday morning for a missing teenager in Stokes County.

Authorities say 15-year-old Cheyenne Sizemore was reported missing from her home near South Stokes School Road on Sunday. The Stokes County Fire Marshal's Office says more than 100 first responders searched wooded areas for the girl last night and into early Monday morning.

They postponed the search for a few hours overnight, but resumed at 7 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office is also investigating, and sources could not say if they thought she was in any danger at this time.

If you have seen her, please call 911.

DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

Stokes County Fire Marshal Attention: Emergency Crews are currently searching for a missing Ju... venille. 15 year old Cheyenne Sizemore who went missing from her home near South Stokes School rd.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and will keep working to bring you the latest updates.

WHAT'S TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2