KATY, Texas — A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather multiple times outside their Katy home.

This happened in the 19000 block of Golden Wave Dr.

Lt. Rush with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the two got into an argument in the front yard. The argument turned physical and eventually moved to their neighbors yard.

Witnesses told deputies that the stepson was making rude comments towards his stepfather and his mom before things got out of control.

The stepfather was stabbed a minimum of three times in the chest area, according to Lt. Rush. He was taken to Memorial Hermann where he is expected to survive.

The stepson admitted to the stabbing and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

