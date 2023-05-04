Arrest made after vehicle chase leads to standoff, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — One man was arrested after Bexar County deputies and SWAT teams were called to the scene of a standoff on the west side Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
The standoff unfolded along the 7100 block of Timbercreek Drive, after the suspect bailed out of a vehicle pursuit and fled inside a residence.
A law enforcement official said he believed the man was driving recklessly and then failed to stop for a Bexar County deputy, sparking the chase.
No other people were inside the home at the time of the standoff, according to BCSO officials.