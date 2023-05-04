x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made after vehicle chase leads to standoff, BCSO says

BCSO says the standoff occurred after the suspect was involved in a vehicle pursuit and then ran inside his residence.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — One man was arrested after Bexar County deputies and SWAT teams were called to the scene of a standoff on the west side Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office. 

The standoff unfolded along the 7100 block of Timbercreek Drive, after the suspect bailed out of a vehicle pursuit and fled inside a residence. 

A law enforcement official said he believed the man was driving recklessly and then failed to stop for a Bexar County deputy, sparking the chase. 

No other people were inside the home at the time of the standoff, according to BCSO officials.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out