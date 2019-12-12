PORTLAND, Ore. — An internal investigation has shown that at least nine former teachers and other staffers at a Portland private school sexually abused or groped students in the last 40 years.

The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported the investigation took place over a year and was commissioned by the Catlin Gabel school’s board of trustees.

The explosive report listed complaints or allegations of abuse against another 12 former faculty members and coaches at Catlin Gabel that could not be corroborated.

The report shows that the inappropriate behavior dates back to the 1970s, and that the most recent known case of abuse happened in 2016. The alleged perpetrators no longer work for Catlin Gabel.

See the full report

The exact number of victims, many now in their 50s and 60s, may never be known.

Catlin Gabel apologized to parents in a letter it issued Wednesday, that reads in part:

It is clear that Catlin Gabel failed on multiple accounts -- in protecting students, in addressing the abuse, and in enacting change. We profoundly apologize for the pain and suffering that these alumni endured. What happened is inexcusable.

Catlin Gabel has partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN is available for anyone affected by sexual misconduct 24/7/365 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-4673) or online at rainn.org. We encourage anyone in need to call RAINN.

RELATED: Portland middle school waited 3 days to tell mother that son with cerebral palsy fell and fractured thigh bones, $2.8M lawsuit says

RELATED: Former Banks softball coach arrested for child sex abuse, police believe there may be more victims