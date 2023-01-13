Man stabbed in head, neck by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say

The suspect stabbed the man, and then ran away. Police are looking for him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital after the San Antonio Police Department said he was stabbed by his girlfriend's ex.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Culebra Road on the city's west side.

Authorities said the victim was with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend knocked on the door. When the man answered it, the ex reportedly rushed inside and stabbed him in the head and neck before running away.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests were reported.

