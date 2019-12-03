SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's nephew is now behind bars.

Reymundo Capetillo has been charged with 'aggravated assault with a deadly weapon'.

On February 3, 2019, San Antonio Police were called to the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road to the Union Pine Apartments.

There they found a man with his shirt off and with blood all over his body. According to police, the man was intoxicated and uncooperative. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The victim's mother told police that she saw Capetillo hit her son in the face with his fist. Once her son fell to the ground, Capetillo reportedly continued hitting and kicking the victim before stabbing him in the abdomen with a knife.

Several days later, the victim gave his statement to police and told them that he remembered Capetillo, who was his aunt's boyfriend, walking up to him and hitting him, but that he blacked out after.

The victim believes Capetillo, who he has known for a year, was "still angry with him for a disagreement they had about 8 months ago over a game."