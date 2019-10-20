SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of vandalizing St. Joseph's Catholic Church and punching an elderly parishioner has been arrested.

33-year-old Derrick Wolford is accused of Injury to the Elderly. Police said he stormed into the downtown sanctuary on October 10 and started destroying items on the altar of the church. According to an affidavit, Wolford told police voices were telling him to destroy Catholic property and assault Catholics.

Court documents indicate Wolford then attacked an 81-year-old man who was sitting in a nearby pew, breaking his glasses by punching him in the face. The elderly man said he was quietly worshiping when the unprovoked attack happened. He told police his eye was still swollen nearly a week after the attack.

A third man told police he stepped in when Wolford started destroying the statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to an affidavit, Wolford also assaulted this man, but he followed the suspect and called 911. Wolford allegedly punched and kicked the man until bystanders intervened.

Police said the incident was recorded on the video security system inside the church. Wolford's bail has been set at $30,000.

