Parker County teacher arrested after admitting to sexually abusing student for years, officials say

Misty Cato, 43, has been booked into the Parker County Jail on a second-degree charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A fifth-grade teacher was arrested Friday after she admitted to sexually abusing a student for years, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Misty Lorene Cato, 43, faces a second-degree charge of improper relationship between educator and student, Sheriff Russ Authier said in a news release.

Authorities said Cato taught at Springtown Intermediate School and was placed on administrative leave once school officials became aware of the allegations.

Springtown school officials said Cato was contracted as a math teacher and the victim was enrolled in the Azle school district at the time of the abuse.

The victim told authorities the abuse started when he was 15 years old and continued for several years. He also told Parker County authorities that Cato also gave him a ride to school on several occasions, deputies said.

"It is a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases," said Authier.

Investigators said they found a voice recording of Cato stating she had been in love with the student for four years and "seeing him again makes her want to be with him again," according to the news release.

Cato also admitted to investigators that she had sexual relations with the victim on numerous occasions, the release said.

"It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children," Authier said.