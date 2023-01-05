Michael Dean 'Spider' Gonzales set to return to Ector County for another hearing

He was originally given the death sentence when first convicted back in 1995.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — It has been over two decades since Michael Dean Gonzales — better known by his nickname "Spider" — was convicted for the fatal stabbing of Manuel and Merced Aguirre in 1994.

He was initially convicted in 1995 and given the death penalty. An appeal lasted until 2009, when the charge and death penalty were upheld.

Now, Gonzales will return to Ector County for yet another hearing, as defense attorneys claim that his IQ is lower than 70, below the legal threshold to be subjected to an execution.

The hearing will also see defense attorneys call into question the reputation and investigation made by the lead investigator of the case.

Rick Aguirre, son of the victims, and his brothers, Manuel and Ismael, plan on attending the hearing.

“I don't know why they keep changing their story," Aguirre said. "I don't know if it's because they know that the state will pay for any new hearings. I don't know, I'm at a loss for that. I just want justice for my parents. It has been 29 years, and I just think that it's time that justice is served.”

Originally set for March 2022, Gonzales's defense attorneys were able to get a stay of execution from the court, extending the time he will be spend on death row alive.

It also means yet another hearing for Aguirre and his family.

“Every hearing is like, 'well, maybe this time things will get done,'" Aguirre said. "We were excited the last time that they set an execution date for him, then two weeks before it was canceled. So that lets you down again, and you think, 'well here we go again.'”

However, they are hoping that this hearing will be the last one for Gonzales, so that the Aguirre family can finally have a sense of closure.

Aguirre doesn't want his parents to be remembered for their violent and grisly deaths, but as loving and supportive parents who stopped at nothing to support their children.