VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The SPCA of Texas seized 104 roosters as they, along with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, the Van Zandt Precinct 2 Constable's Office, the Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens raided a suspected cockfight in progress at a property in Van Zandt County on Sunday.

According to the SPCA of Texas, approximately 200 attendees were present at the event and most left the area when law enforcement arrived.

The property were the fights were taking place held a large, octagon ring made of plywood, along with concession stands, indicating the property had been regularly used for the purpose of cockfighting, the SPCA of Texas says.

SPCA of Texas

Investigators also found cockfighting paraphernalia including:

Short knives known as "slashers"

Heeling kits

Leather straps

Mole skin

Most of the roosters were found in transport boxes and cages, with several being confined to drop pens. Many roosters still had short knives attached to their legs, according to the SPCA of Texas

The VZCSO arrested three people on state jail felony charges of cockfighting and issued 22 individuals citations for attending a cockfight as a spectator, reports the SPCA of Texas.

Many of the birds appear to be suffering from open wounds, cuts and scrapes, missing feathers and eye issues. One rooster was humanely euthanized at the recommendation of an SPCA of Texas veterinarian due to the severity of his wounds.

The roosters were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they received immediate medical care from veterinary staff and will be cared for until a custody hearing takes place.

The custody hearing will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Van Zandt County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Courthouse, located at 250 East Grove Street, Suite 102, in Canton.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states and is a felony in Texas. It is punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or a fine up to a $10,000.

To help support the SPCA of Texas and its efforts to help abused, neglected and homeless animals and to support the SPCA of Texas' other programs and services, please visit www.spca.org/helptheanimals. To learn more about the SPCA of Texas, please visit www.spca.org.