Family trying to figure out what to do after house was hit by gunfire during officer-involved shooting

While she's grateful she and her family are physically OK and the officer is expected to make a full recovery, Demetria Foster said she's pretty shaken up.

HOUSTON — It was about 2 a.m. Saturday when a Missouri City police officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

That started a chase, and it ended when the suspect bailed out and ran through a neighborhood near Corsair Road. Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face and foot, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Resident Demetria Foster said the situation ended when the suspect was shot in her back yard.

“We are shaken up. We are a little scared," Foster said.

Thankfully, Foster said she and her family are physically OK, but mentally, it's taken a toll.

“It was just like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow pow for the longest. And then it stopped a little bit and it started back," she said.

She said bullet holes riddled her home. At least one of them was directly in line with where her husband, Craig, was resting when the gunfire started.

“We counted like six ... this one ... really could have got him,” she said. “We feel for the for the (officer) that got shot, you know, and my heart goes out to the young man that ... caused it."

The physical and emotional toll she and her family have suffered is collateral damage.

“You have innocent people ... at risk when you do this. Especially when they have nothing to do with the incident," Foster said.

She said she had to clean up the aftermath herself.

“The blood of another dead human being on somebody else’s ... somebody else’s property. That’s really sad," Foster said.

Foster said an official at the scene handed her a piece of paper that under the "Crime Victims Compensation" section said, "Reimbursement for property damage or loss is not an eligible expense."

“It makes me feel angry. Hurt you know," Foster said.

KHOU 11 News reached out to the Houston Police Department, which is handling the investigation, for clarification on the wording. HPD said people are potentially eligible for compensation for damages in an incident involving police. They have to call city legal services to get that process started.

For now, she's grateful that she and her husband, along with her daughters and two granddaughters who were also inside at the time, didn't get hurt. But she said there's no doubt that after living in her home for eight years, substantial damage was done in just one night.