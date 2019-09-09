SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted capital murder.

17-year-old Devin Seth Perez is accused of shooting an SAPD officer just after midnight Monday, according to SAPD.

San Antonio Police Dept.

Police were responding to an attempted carjacking on the south-side when they were met with gunfire.

A woman told police two men tried to steal her car from the 200 block of West Mayfield near South Park Mall. When she drove off, the men fired a round of bullets into the side of her car.

A set of Street Crimes Officers responding to the attempted robbery spotted two men who matched the suspect descriptions in the 700 block of Kendalia Avenue.

Police say instead of stopping to answer their questions, the men started shooting at the officers.

One officer, who has been with SAPD for eight years, was shot in the foot.

Chief William McManus says once the officer was down, the suspect continued firing several rounds.

"The officer was very fortunate because so many rounds were fired at him," said Chief McManus.

The downed officer's partner, who has been with SAPD for 17 years, returned fire. Police believe the suspects ran off without being hit.

The officer was taken to Southwest General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shootout happened right in front of Linda Boubel's house, who's lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

"By the grace of God, we didn't have any bullet holes in anything," Boubel said.

Boubel arrived home around 3 a.m. Monday when officers were still processing the scene.

"It looked like CSI,” Boubel said. "Right here in the street was a bunch of those little yellow tags where all of the bullet casings were left on the ground."

Boubel is keeping her blinds open so she can be on the lookout for anything suspicious while police continue their search for the two men.

"You don't know where the bad guys are. I'm sure they're long gone from this area, but you never know," Boubel said. "They could be hiding, waiting for a time when they think it's clear to take off."

Both officers involved will be placed on administrative while the shooting case is investigated.

Police are still searching for the suspects. The gunman is described as a thin man in his late teens or early 20s, who is 6'1" tall, with blonde, curly or frizzy hair. The other suspect was a short, heavy-set male, also in his late teens or early 20s. Once arrested, the gunman will face multiple felony charges including attempted capital murder.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting for SAPD this year.

RELATED: SAPD officer fired his weapon at driver accused of following him

RELATED: West-side shooting leaves one man in critical condition, police say