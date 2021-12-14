Man shot on south side by would-be car thieves, police say

The victim told police he walked outside of his home on Monticello Court, between South Presa Street and I-37, and found three men breaking into his car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot early Tuesday morning by three would-be car thieves on the south side, police said. The victim told police he walked outside of his home on Monticello Court, between South Presa Street and I-37, and found three men breaking into his car.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, they opened fire on the man, shooting him once in the leg. Another bullet grazed his back.

At last check, officials said the victim was refusing to be taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooters took off in a red, older model car with a black bumper.