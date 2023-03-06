South San ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship with a student

Alejandro Pena, a now former employee at West Campus HS, was arrested after a student alleged that they were in a relationship.

SAN ANTONIO — A coach at a San Antonio high school has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to arresting documents.

Authorities said the suspect is Alejandro Pena, who was a coach at West Campus High School in South San Antonio ISD. According to an arrest affidavit, a female student made a report to a South San ISD police officer.

The report stated that the child victim exchanged phone numbers with Pena and the two began to communicate via Instagram before they eventually began engaging in sex acts in his office during the school day.

The victim's father told police that she said this started in August 2022. He also said that he received a call from Pena on May 30 in which he "apologized for what he did."

The affidavit states that the victim suffered a bruise on her back as a result of a sexual assault by Pena, and that law enforcement observed that bruise.

The affidavit also says that authorities used an alternative light source to search Pena's office, and found stains consistent with bodily fluids near his desk. Tests on those stains came back positive for "the probable presence of human semen."

Pena was arrested and charged with an improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony. He faces between two and 20 years in prison if convicted. The 32-year-old's bond was set at $40,000. Records show he made bond and was released.

South San ISD released the following statement: