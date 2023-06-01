Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say

Police said the shooting continued in the parking lot, hitting a car, but no other people.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have been involved. Police are investigating, but they said it appears that two groups of people began arguing inside the bar.

That's when someone began shooting at the other group of people, hitting one man in the chest multiple times.

Police said the shooting continued in the parking lot, hitting a car, but no other people. The shooter took off in a tan-colored vehicle, witnesses said.

SAPD was able to use that description to find the suspect. A short chase began when attempting to pull the driver over, and eventually, police were able to make the stop.

The driver's identity has not been reported. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

