CLAYTON, Ga. — A South Carolina deputy was taken into custody Wednesday after an intense road rage incident on Interstate 75 south.

Johnnie Bryant, a deputy with the the Hampton County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, fired seven shots into another vehicle on I-75 south -- north of Tara Boulevard, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said this happened in the midst of a road rage incident. They did not say if there was any person in the vehicle or not.

The South Carolina deputy is facing several charges including aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

