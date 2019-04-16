HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The son of Houston racing star Barefoot Ronnie Pace has been charged after a street racing crash that nearly killed two onlookers.

Ronald Gray Pace III is charged with two counts of racing causing serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Pace was racing in northwest Harris County last month when he lost control and crashed into a crowd gathered to watch.

Pace was one of the drivers who hit two pedestrians, the sheriff's office said.

The victims suffered broken bones and other serious injuries.

“These injuries are horrific. In fact, I am shocked that these two young men were able to survive," Prosecutor Sean Teare said.

The sheriff's office is still working to identify the second driver. Charges are expected to be filed against him, as well.

The illegal street racing incident happened on March 17 when race fans were gathered in the Houston area for the legally-sanctioned TX2K auto racing event in Baytown.

Pace's father has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws."

