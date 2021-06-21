Son cuts father on south side, barricades himself, police said

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday. After about two hours, officers were able to talk the son into surrendering peacefully.

SAN ANTONIO — A man barricaded himself in a house overnight on the south side – after allegedly cutting his father. Police said the two men got into an argument at a home early Monday morning on West White Avenue.

Investigators said around 2 a.m., the son then grabbed a knife and cut his father on the ankle before locking himself in the house. After about two hours, officers were able to talk him into surrendering peacefully.