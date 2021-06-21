Son cuts father on south side, barricades himself, police said

SAN ANTONIO — A man barricaded himself in a house overnight on the south side – after allegedly cutting his father. Police said the two men got into an argument at a home early Monday morning on West White Avenue.
Investigators said around 2 a.m., the son then grabbed a knife and cut his father on the ankle before locking himself in the house. After about two hours, officers were able to talk him into surrendering peacefully.
SAPD said the son has some mental health issues and will be taken to a hospital to get help. It's not clear what charges he'll face. The father was treated at the scene by paramedics.