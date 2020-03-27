SAN ANTONIO — A woman is accused of killing her partner in Somerset on Friday morning, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

He said that around 8:30 a.m. a suspect in her 50s shot a man in his 30s several times in the head and upper torso, killing him by a vehicle outside of the home where they lived together on 3rd Street. Salazar says the two were romantically involved, and that three children who were in the house are safe.

The suspect has been taken to the Criminal Investigation Division, and Salazar said he expects charges to be filed against her but can't speculate.

They are processing the scene, obtaining a warrant for the house, and trying to figure out who saw this shooting happen in broad daylight. He said they are working with the school and Child Protective Services to help the children.

