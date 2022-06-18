Active-duty soldier from Georgia shot to death in Washington

Emmett Moore was a sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The active-duty soldier, originally from East Point, was shot at a house party in Parkland, Washington.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — An active-duty soldier, originally from East Point, was shot and killed Saturday in Parkland, Washington.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 22-year-old Emmett Leviticus Moore was shot at a house party, and they're still looking for the gunman.

Moore was a sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), where he met fellow sergeant and friend Arthur Glass.

“He was one of a kind," Glass said in an interview. "He held it down for me and helped me a lot, especially after my mother died. He was dominantly my number one there, and he helped me through a lot as far as mentally."

Glass said finding out Moore died was losing a brother and mentor. In the two years they knew each other, he looked up to Moore.

"No matter what the injury, no matter what the mission was, [he would] look at the bright side. So he helped me a lot. He helped me through mentally, especially since I was in a dark time at that time, and he got me out of it. So I do wish I could live up to that standard," Glass added.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Sergeant Moore was found shot to death inside a home on the 1600 block of 112th Street in Parkland just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies found Moore with a gunshot wound and tried to give him aid, but he died from his injuries.

They add that Moore and the gunman were guests at a house party there, but as of Monday, the suspect had not been located or identified.

“Honestly, I am shocked. It's kind of heartbreaking, because he's that guy that you can rely on if you really needed something or even just to get away, he knew how to give you a good time," Glass said.

JBLM said Moore was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at the base.

In a statement, Lt. Col. John C. Tisserand 1-14 CAV Battalion Commander, wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore. This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Soldier. We also respectfully request privacy for Sgt. Moore’s family as they navigate through this difficult time.”

The statement says Moore’s family and unit are currently being offered counseling support.

"He was the best at what he did," Glass added. "That's why everyone respected him and that's why they went out with him and want to be around him."

Glass said Moore leaves behind a young daughter whom he loved very much.

“He loved his daughter so much and he was so excited every time he would go and be like, "I'm gonna go see my daughter. I'm gonna go see my daughter," and it was like this glow that you almost can never get out of him," Glass said.