SAN ANTONIO — A night of crime came to an end at the QuikTrip on FM 78 and Gibbs Sprawl Road on the city's northeast side.

Police initially received a call for 'shots fired' around 1:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Paint Street.

An hour later, there was another call at the same location. This time, the caller told police that the suspect had pointed a gun at someone and then fired a shot in the air before taking off in a beige Toyota sedan.

Police received a tip that the suspects could be found on the east side and were posting their "adventure" on social media.

At 3:32 a.m. police received a call for "robbery of an individual" in the 5600 block of N Foster Road.

Finally, at around 4 a.m. police arrested two men and one woman coming out of a QuikTrip on FM 78 and Gibbs Sprawl Road. However, one man did get away.

All three were arrested for armed robbery, evading arrests, narcotics, and listed as suspects in deadly conduct.