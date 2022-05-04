Baby dies after she was allegedly left in car while dad was arrested, taken to jail, police say

The 8-month-old baby's grandmother brought her to the hospital seven hours after the father was arrested.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday when he showed up to the Snellville Police Department and officers determined he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest. He didn't tell police his 8-month-old daughter was outside in a car.

Around 2 p.m., Davied Japez McCorry Whatley showed up to the police station to meet with the "property custodian," police said. Around 9 p.m., the grandmother brought the baby to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's emergency room.

The hospital staff determined the baby girl was deceased and that it was the daughter of the man who was arrested seven hours prior. The grandmother told hospital staff that the baby was left in a car "after a traffic stop."

After learning of the baby's death, police located the man's car in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall.

At no time did the man mention his infant daughter being left inside the car, police said in a statement. They said the entire interaction with the man from first contact in the lobby to the time he arrived in jail was recorded on a body cam.

Snellville Police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over as the primary investigating agency.