A Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 employee has been indicted on multiple possession of child pornography charges in connection with allegedly uploading several pornographic images of minors to Snapchat while on duty.

Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, was indicted Feb. 20 by a grand jury on seven counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, according to Smith County judicial records.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information Oct. 8 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a possible child pornography case, according to a news release.

