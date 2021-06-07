Slow-speed car chase ends in downtown San Antonio, suspects crashes into police car

The suspect said he wanted to hit vehicles since he just got insurance, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into jail after leading police on a slow-speed chase early Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. the San Antonio Police Department said they got a call of a reckless driver.

When police found the driver, they refused to stop which started a slow-speed chase with speeds of 30 miles per hour, police said.

The suspect ended up hitting a police cruiser at the intersection of Alamo Plaza and Commerce Street.

The suspect said he had just gotten insurance and was not worried about the damages. He also added since he just got insurance, he wanted to hit vehicles, according to police.