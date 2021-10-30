Slain taxi driver identified, police still searching for killer

A supervisor at Yellow Cab says the driver was an African immigrant who left his family behind to build a better life here.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have released the name of a taxi driver who was shot to death in a Texas Thrift store parking lot in Windcrest Thursday morning.

A supervisor at Yellow Cab says Aadam Xirsi was an African immigrant who left his family behind to build a better life here.

Police are hoping the technology inside the taxi cab may help crack the case. Windcrest Police Chief Al Ballew said detectives are working diligently to catch the killer.

"We want to make sure that we are able to take any leads immediately that we have," Ballew said.