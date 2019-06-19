HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified the skeletal remains found last week in northeast Harris County.

Officials said the remains are of Luis Rangel, 22, who was reported missing on May 18. On May 19, the Houston Police Department found his black Nissan Altima abandoned and burned near Lee Road and Greens Road.

A woman last Thursday said her neighbor’s stray dog found the skull and brought it to her house. Officials said the bones were found behind a home on Mesa Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there are no suspects at this time and is asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

