SAN ANTONIO — Six people who were involved in a murder on TPC Parkway in 2016 have been sentenced to prison, the District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Officials said on October 9, 2016, Milton Miles was shot and killed while visiting an apartment on the 4000 block of TPC Parkway.

According to police, one of the female suspects knocked on the door of the apartment. When the door opened, the suspects barged inside. Moments later, one of the men fired shots hitting Miles. After the shooting, BCSO said six suspects drove away from the apartment complex. There were two getaway cars involved. The suspects were all arrested in the following two weeks.

According to the district attorney, Betty Rojas, 19, and Gabrielle Brightman, 20, set up three men to a fake drug deal intended to rob the tenants in an apartment. Two of the men opened fire, killing Miles.

Rojas and Brightman previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery in the 227th District Court. Rojas received a 15 year sentence. Brightman received a 14 year sentence.

Three men involved in the case were found guilty of murder. Jai Lynn Arnold, 20, was sentenced to 45 years in prison; Ethan Yoast, 21, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Officials said they fired their guns. A third man, 21-year-old Jason Marino, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Authorities said he was armed but did not fire at the victim; however, he pistol whipped a victim.

Jamar Harrison McNeil, 25, was a lookout during the shooting. He was sentenced to 12 years for aggravated robbery.