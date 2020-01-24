WILKESBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman says the man previously convicted for trying to kill her mother, and now charged with killing her sister, is 'the devil walking.'

“I’m glad he was charged with her murder because from the beginning I always felt he was at fault, I’ve never not had a feeling in my bone that he wasn’t at fault,” Nekishia Meaders said in an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte.

Hours earlier, authorities had announced Timothy Crumitie would be facing a new charge for the alleged murder of Anastasia Meaders.

“I cried when I talked to the detectives this morning,” Nekishia recalls.

Anastasia Meaders went missing in 2016 after her mother, identified as Kimberly Cherry, and her mother's boyfriend, Michael Grestinger, had been shot by Crumitie.

Kimberly Cherry survived, but Michael Grestinger did not. Timothy Crumitie would be convicted of murder and attempted murder in the case.

Nekishia says she knew something was very wrong when her sister was nowhere to be found.

“For you not to show up when you know our mother has been shot, I’m trying to find you; I’m calling every person you knew,” Nekishia said.

Nekishia says she filed a missing persons report for her sister. She continued to hold out hope over the next three years.

“Thinking she was going to knock on the door and come back home until I found out on her birthday last year she was dead," she recalled.

That’s when investigators confirmed human remains found last January were that of Anastasia Meaders.

On Tuesday, Crumitie was charged with a new count of murder, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

“He took my life actually, he took a part of me I can’t get back,” Nekishia told WCNC.

Nekishia says she first met Crumitie when she was 16 and he was the pastor of a Concord church. However, it wasn’t long before she got a bad feeling about him. She says he even forced them to move apartments because of creepy behavior.

“He used to peep through our windows,” Nekishia said.

That led up to the attempted murder of her mother and the murder of her boyfriend.

“That is the devil walking, how can you incriminate God?,” said Nekishia.

Crumitie's past is entangled with other mysterious deaths and murders dating back to 2005, when he was arrested for the murder of his business partner, but the case was dismissed a few months later.

“They let a murderer walk free,” said Nekishia.

In July of 2013, Crumitie's wife Sharon was killed at the family home during an alleged armed home invasion.

Months later, the family home burnt to the ground and Timothy Crumitie was charged with intentionally setting the fire.

In April of 2016, the woman Crumitie was living with died under questionable circumstances, according to authorities.

"Crumitie had befriended the elderly female, and at some point during their year long relationship, he became appointed as her power of attorney and executor over her estate," the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a released statement Thursday.

Authorities are reviewing Crumitie's past and continuing to gather information on the open cases.

Meanwhile Nekishia Meaders hopes people remember her sister, who one day dreamed of becoming an actor.

“[Anastasia] was a little diva,” said Nekishia. “She was outgoing, loved by everybody.”

Now, Nekishia is left wondering why she’s gone.

“What did she do to you? What could she have possibly done to you?,” said Nekishia.