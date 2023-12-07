Sister of man killed in south side shooting awaiting answers, more charges

Investigators said an argument lead to a deadly shooting outside a home off Pelican landing on July 5.

SAN ANTONIO — On July 5, Brittany Yanez-Belmares was getting ready to reach out to her brother, Bobby Yanez to help her move. Instead, she got a phone call from SAPD.

Her brother had been shot and killed after some sort of argument.

“At what point in an argument, do you feel that it’s right for you to pull out a rifle and attack somebody?” She asked.

The shooting happened at a home on Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago Area around 9:30 a.m. on July 5.

On that day, Police Chief William McManus said the argument stemmed from suspicion of an unfaithful relationship. He said a man, later identified as Jesse Gomez, was at his home with his partner when Bobby Yanez showed up to the door with a handgun.

At some point, investigators said Gomez shot Yanez with a rifle. The medical examiner’s office said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police took Gomez into custody at the scene and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm.

“For someone to be able to take away somebody you love, somebody you like depend on, that is extremely scary,” Yanez-Belmares said.

Yanez-Belmares said she wishes her brother was here to tell his side of the story. She said those who knew him, will remember him, as a caring man.

“He was a shoulder to cry on for everybody,” She said. “My brother was very much loved.”