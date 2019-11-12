BEAUMONT, Texas — A Silsbee man who thought he was doing the right thing, ended up being attacked by a group of men.

The crime happened early Saturday morning at the corner of Delaware St. and Gulf Ave.

According to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow, the group of men attacked the victim, pointed a gun at him, stole his wallet and truck.

12News talked to the victim's wife. To protect her identity we are calling her Sarah.

Sarah said the crooks went on a spending spree. She told 12News, they racked up about $1,000 worth of charges on her husband's credit card.

The wife told 12News her husband has bruises all over his body.

kbmt

"You can see the bruises because they hit him in the face, in the ribs, everywhere," said Sarah.

Officer Morrow said it started when the victim was flagged down by a group of 4 to 6 men. He pulled over to help them and that's when the attack happened.

According to officers, the man's truck was stolen in the attack but police recovered it at Pointe North Apartments on Magnolia Ave. The suspects were not where to be found.

KBMT

"The descriptions of the vehicle was put out and a few hours later the vehicle was found," said Officer Morrow.

Officer Morrow said it's unfortunate when people get victimized like this.

"We never want to blame the victims because it's not their fault. And it's unfortunate that we have criminals that have chosen to victimize others and we don't anyone to get hurt," said Officer Morrow.

RELATED: Safety Alert: How to protect yourself from falling victim to a theft

RELATED: Port Arthur Police investigating Lakeshore Drive carjacking

RELATED: Teen arrested in connection with 2018 armed robbery, car theft

Sarah told 12News she and her family are going to have many of restless nights until these men are caught.

"I'm really scared because they have my husband's address. They have all my husband's information. Make them pay with jail time because they are not going to give back the money that they stole," said Sarah.

Beaumont Police are asking people in the area of Gulf Avenue and Delaware Street to check their surveillance video. If they see anything suspicious to notify police or leave an anonymous tip with Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

More on 12New...

3 suspects arrested after convenience store robbery, car chase in Beaumont's South End

Lumberton Police say third suspect identified in Silsbee aggravated robbery, two arrested

Man sentenced to 35 years after robbing, stabbing victim at Groves home

Man sentenced to 25 years in Beaumont Exxpress Mart robberies