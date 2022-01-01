Man killed on New Year's Eve in parking lot on northeast side

Police are searching for two men accused of killing him at the Siegel Suites San Antonio, along I-35 near Loop 410 around 10 p.m. on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for two men they say shot and killed a man on New Year's Eve. The shooting happened on the northeast side around 10 p.m.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s. He was sitting in his car in the parking lot of Siegel Suites San Antonio, along I-35 near Loop 410 when the suspects drove up, shot him and drove off, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Paramedics tried to save him, but the man died at the scene, investigators said.