TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are investigating a shots fired call at Walmart on Highway 64 and Loop 323.

The call came at about 6:05 p.m. According to police, there was no one shot.

Police say they are investigating the scene, particularly behind the store. However, they have not said whether they are searching for someone.

The noise came from the back of the building. Police did not confirm whether the noise was gunshots. Police say they have no found any shell casings in the area.

Witnesses on the scene says once shot were fired, employees evacuated everyone out to the front of the building. Meanwhile, police went from aisle to aisle to ensure there is was no threat.

Employees have since returned inside. The store remains closed to customers.

CBS19 crews on the scene says there is a heavy police presence both in front and behind the store.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.