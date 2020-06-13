Shots fired at SAPD officer's home on northwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police say that an unknown suspect fired several shots into the residence of a San Antonio police officer around 8 p.m. on Friday night.
They said that the suspect fled in a black vehicle.
"We currently do not have a suspect in custody and we are investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident," police said. "This is all the information we can release at this time without compromising the safety of the officer and their family."
