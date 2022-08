Authorities are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot on the city's west side died on the way to the hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon on Morales and 26th Street.

Police said the man, who was in his 20s, was shot twice in the back. He was outside his home when he was shot.

Authorities are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.