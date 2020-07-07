Shooting victims tell police he was robbed during meetup to purchase a gun

The victim was shot three times.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night northwest of downtown.

Officers were called out to the 2100 block of Sacramento just after 9 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and two gunshot wounds to his legs.

An SAPD sergeant said that the victim told police that he was meeting up with someone in the area to purchase a gun. When the alleged seller arrived, the victim told police that the seller robbed him of his money and then shot him.

The suspect reportedly took off in a maroon car.