SAN ANTONIO — Two men with gunshot wounds who were dropped off at the Alamo Ranch shopping center late Wednesday night were shot during an attempted robbery, according to a spokesperson for SAPD.

The victims told police they were shot at a different address and when police arrived to the crime scene, a man told police that the shooting victims tried to rob him.

The victim, 21-year-old Terrence Davis, told police that the men came to his door, pointed a gun at him and demanded property.

Davis took off running and the suspects left without getting anything. Davis got a gun from inside his apartment and started shooting at the suspects as they drove off.

The men, both in their 20s, were shot while in their car and initially told police that they had been dropped off in front of the Scrubs & Beyond store just after 11 p.m.

One man was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the lower back and shoulder.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.